Soriano backs Guardiola to see out Man City contract

SoccerNews.com Sunday, 29 December 2019 ()
Pep Guardiola will stay at Manchester City and see out his contract, according to chief executive Ferran Soriano. Guardiola is contracted to City until 2021, however, there are doubts over the Spaniard’s future in Manchester following back-to-back Premier League titles. Reports – which Guardiola has denied – have claimed there is a clause which would […]

The post Soriano backs Guardiola to see out Man City contract appeared first on Soccer News.
News video: Guardiola focusing on second place after City lose at Wolves

Guardiola focusing on second place after City lose at Wolves 00:39

 Pep Guardiola insists Manchester City run the risk of missing out on the top four if they give up on the league after a thrilling 3-2 Premier League defeat at Wolves. Matt Doherty’s 89th-minute winner settled a chaotic game which saw 10-man City lose a 2-0 lead. Adama Traore and Raul Jimenez...

