Soriano backs Guardiola to see out Man City contract

Sunday, 29 December 2019 ( 3 hours ago )

Pep Guardiola will stay at Manchester City and see out his contract, according to chief executive Ferran Soriano. Guardiola is contracted to City until 2021, however, there are doubts over the Spaniard’s future in Manchester following back-to-back Premier League titles. Reports – which Guardiola has denied – have claimed there is a clause which would […]



