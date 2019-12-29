Mark Lawrenson is predicting that Arsenal and Chelsea FC will play out a draw at The Emirates on Sunday afternoon. New Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta will take charge of the Gunners for the first time in front of the home supporters at The Emirates. Arteta’s first game at the helm ended in a 1-1 draw […] The post Mark Lawrenson states his prediction for Arsenal v Chelsea FC appeared first on The Sport Review.



Recent related videos from verified sources Emirates Carnage As Arsenal Smash Chelsea We take a look at the Arsenal vs Chelsea Premier League game at the Emirates, as the two London sides clash and show how the game is so important to fans around the world.Music Licensed By: Audio.. Credit: Copa90 Duration: 03:17Published on November 5, 2019

Recent related news from verified sources ‘Dangerous’: Mark Lawrenson states his prediction for Burnley v Man United Mark Lawrenson is backing Manchester United to secure successive Premier League victories thanks to a comfortable win at Burnley on Saturday afternoon. The Red...

The Sport Review 1 day ago



Gary Lineker makes big England prediction about Arsenal, Chelsea and Spurs wonderkids Gary Lineker has been talking about the talent available to England thanks to the likes of Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham

Football.london 2 days ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this