Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

‘They will beat them’: Paul Merson predicts Arsenal v Chelsea FC

The Sport Review Sunday, 29 December 2019 ()
Paul Merson is backing Chelsea FC to beat Arsenal in Sunday’s Premier League clash at The Emirates. Arsenal head into the game looking to claim three points from Mikel Arteta’s first home game in charge of the club since being appointed as Unai Emery’s successor. Chelsea FC, meanwhile, are aiming to try and return to […]

The post ‘They will beat them’: Paul Merson predicts Arsenal v Chelsea FC appeared first on The Sport Review.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Arsenal v Chelsea: Premier League match preview

Arsenal v Chelsea: Premier League match preview 01:25

 An in-depth look at Arsenal's Premier League clash against Chelsea. Mikel Arteta was encouraged by his side's character in the Gunners' draw at Bournemouth, and still harbours hopes of catching Chelsea in the race for a top-four finish.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Merson: Chelsea won't make top 4 [Video]Merson: Chelsea won't make top 4

Paul Merson says Chelsea need to invest in the January transfer window because he doesn't believe the current squad will finish in the top 4.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 03:01Published

Mario Götze's Toxic Waste | TGFYTCSE [Video]Mario Götze's Toxic Waste | TGFYTCSE

Mario Götze's Toxic Waste, Messi is beaten by a machine & Jimmy Bullard is caught smoking drugs. Subscribe to Copa90: http://bit.ly/SPnPcYClips Featured this week (10.04.13)Skills! Lionel Messi & Dani..

Credit: Copa90     Duration: 05:03Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Paul Merson delivers Arsenal v Chelsea prediction - with ticking off to Frank Lampard

Paul Merson delivers Arsenal v Chelsea prediction - with ticking off to Frank LampardFrank Lampard's Chelsea have been good on the road but patchy at home - and Starsport's Paul Merson has previewed their trip to the Emirates this weekend
Daily Star

Paul Merson tells Arsenal who they should have appointed instead of Mikel Arteta

Paul Merson tells Arsenal who they should have appointed instead of Mikel ArtetaPaul Merson believes the decision to appoint Mikel Arteta was a bad one and has named the figure they should have moved for
Football.london


Tweets about this

rickysproule74

RicardoMonteglin Bye bye 9 They win there game in hand there top which they will No other team in Scotland will beat them imo 7 minutes ago

samirooney

Samir I prefer a draw in this game. We will play Chelsea away and beat them but Arsenal are more dangerous in the long ru… https://t.co/Xhem3M2Gae 7 minutes ago

Eddy6716565302

Eddy67 Last 2 games they cunts have played us of the park I am fucking raging shouldn’t be getting beat at home from them… https://t.co/OnetH0OonY 7 minutes ago

garrybooker61

garry Titans are gonna beat the Texans.... BUT. Don’t count out AJ McCarron. He’ll keep them in this game and it will… https://t.co/HMrWhFZ4ZH 10 minutes ago

JanRavensbergen

Jan Ravensbergen RT @SAVoltolin: 7. Republicans do not want to run against Bernie because they see how he turned Vermont. Trump isn't attacking Bernie beca… 12 minutes ago

d116a5

doug @LouisLMurrayJr1 @NYCPBA and they don't fight back that person will be picked on over and over, but if you beat the… https://t.co/nc6YuXSElJ 19 minutes ago

KretschmerDunn

Frank Kretschmer-Dunn @EliseStefanik Of course, without loosing a beat CNN and Rachel Maddow will blame President Trump for the attack. I… https://t.co/zczDaqKT5D 20 minutes ago

Adamful80331340

Adam fuller I like Clemson and I wonder when they will start getting the respect they deserve. No their schedule in not super t… https://t.co/TllQPhB3Os 30 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.