Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Live updates: PM Modi's 'Mann ki Baat' address

IndiaTimes Sunday, 29 December 2019 ()
PM Narendra Modi will address this year's final monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' today. The 60th edition of the programme will be broadcast on the entire network of AIR and Doordarshan and Narendra Modi App at 11 am.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Mann Ki Baat PM Modi remembers his days as a NCC cadet [Video]Mann Ki Baat PM Modi remembers his days as a NCC cadet

Mann Ki Baat PM Modi remembers his days as a NCC cadet

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:19Published

PM Modi salutes countrymen for maintaining peace during Ayodhya verdict [Video]PM Modi salutes countrymen for maintaining peace during Ayodhya verdict

PM Modi salutes countrymen for maintaining peace during Ayodhya verdict

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:30Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi commends J&K initiative HIMAYAT

Addressing the nation in his last 'Mann Ki Baat' interaction of the year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi commended a unique initiative 'HIMAYAT', that has been...
IndiaTimes

You Might Like


Tweets about this

autoworldmag

Auto World Mag RT @news18dotcom: In his last ‘Mann ki Baat’ of 2019, PM Narendra Modi on Sunday said the country had expectations from the youth, which be… 10 minutes ago

kanchanamohan

kanchana mohan I guess he needs to get the hint. The youth are smart and well informed to form their opinions. https://t.co/uL7Va0iGkI 37 minutes ago

greatindiablog

GreatIndiaBlog PM Narendra Modi's Mann ki Baat address: Top quotes via India News | Latest News Headlines & Live Updates from Ind… https://t.co/l0asNjKbBo 1 hour ago

news18dotcom

News18.com In his last ‘Mann ki Baat’ of 2019, PM Narendra Modi on Sunday said the country had expectations from the youth, wh… https://t.co/2clph9EPzV 1 hour ago

indiacom

India.com #MannKiBaat PM Modi showered praise on the youth of the country, stating that the young generation will play a ma… https://t.co/CLnrU8HySu 2 hours ago

NewsNationTV

News Nation @narendramodi I too was eager to watch the solar eclipse on the 26th of December. But unfortunately, on that day ov… https://t.co/muSATiQZUA 2 hours ago

AnupamaChand

Anupama Varma Chand RT @NewsNationTV: @narendramodi In the coming decade, young India will play a key role. Today's youth believes in the system and also has a… 2 hours ago

NewsNationTV

News Nation @narendramodi In the coming decade, young India will play a key role. Today's youth believes in the system and also… https://t.co/k9givINhaD 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.