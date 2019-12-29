Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Jean Pascal outpoints Badou Jack to retain light heavyweight title

ESPN Sunday, 29 December 2019 ()
Light heavyweight titleholder Jean Pascal got up from the canvas in Round 12 to defeat Badou Jack by decision.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Jean Pascal edges Badou Jack by split decision in late 2019 Fight of the Year contender

Both men hit the canvas in a thrilling 12-round clash in Atlanta
CBS Sports

You Might Like


Tweets about this

AmerHoy

América Hoy Jean Pascal outpoints Badou Jack to retain light heavyweight title https://t.co/kSnipV0uRw https://t.co/fIuLZeQ37v 13 minutes ago

matchpreviewcom

Match Preview Jean Pascal outpoints Badou Jack to retain light heavyweight title https://t.co/cfySHmRaKZ https://t.co/tqe6SBljYV 13 minutes ago

FansnStars

FansnStars↩ Jean Pascal outpoints Badou Jack to retain light heavyweight title https://t.co/qQqTznyJyC https://t.co/yp5Yi3sCli 13 minutes ago

Sportsgriduk

SportsGridUK Jean Pascal outpoints Badou Jack to retain light heavyweight title https://t.co/JesxW8i9hG https://t.co/H2nVofnwFx 16 minutes ago

TRANS_W0MAN

 @null Jean Pascal outpoints Badou Jack to retain light heavyweight title Light heavywe https://t.co/SZs0fQQ9ru 17 minutes ago

smfvk

 @null Jean Pascal outpoints Badou Jack to retain light heavyweight title Light heavywe https://t.co/2gozj4SKeW 18 minutes ago

SportcentarInfo

sportcentar.info Jean Pascal outpoints Badou Jack to retain light heavyweight title https://t.co/cn8JGNxn2J https://t.co/VscM2aSV8B 20 minutes ago

SportsbookBTC

Bitcoin Sportsbook 🥇 ESPN: Jean Pascal outpoints Badou Jack to retain light heavyweight title https://t.co/JF7qzR6M41 ►… https://t.co/zeYIWv9eZn 20 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.