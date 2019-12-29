Davis knocks out Gamboa in 12th, wins WBA lightweight title

Gervonta Davis stopped Yuriorkis Gamboa in the 12th round, fighting past the ninth round for the first time in his career, to win a lightweight title

Boxing schedule 2020: All major upcoming bouts and results including Anthony Joshua, Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury Here is a list of all the major fights still scheduled to take place this year and the results of the biggest boxing fights of the year. December 28, State Farm...

talkSPORT 6 days ago



