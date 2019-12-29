Global  

Davis knocks out Gamboa in 12th, wins WBA lightweight title

FOX Sports Sunday, 29 December 2019 ()
Davis knocks out Gamboa in 12th, wins WBA lightweight title
Davis stops Gamboa in 12th, wins WBA lightweight title

Davis stops Gamboa in 12th, wins WBA lightweight titleGervonta Davis stopped Yuriorkis Gamboa in the 12th round, fighting past the ninth round for the first time in his career, to win a lightweight title
FOX Sports Also reported by •Independent

Boxing schedule 2020: All major upcoming bouts and results including Anthony Joshua, Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury

Here is a list of all the major fights still scheduled to take place this year and the results of the biggest boxing fights of the year. December 28, State Farm...
talkSPORT

