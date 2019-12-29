Mitchell, Clarkson push Jazz past Clippers 120-107 Sunday, 29 December 2019 ( 5 hours ago )

Donovan Mitchell scored 30 points and Jordan Clarkson added 19 in his second game with his new team as the Utah Jazz beat the Los Angeles Clippers 120-107 Donovan Mitchell scored 30 points and Jordan Clarkson added 19 in his second game with his new team as the Utah Jazz beat the Los Angeles Clippers 120-107 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this The Breaking News Headlines Mitchell, Clarkson push Jazz past Clippers 120-107 https://t.co/QGxzjPIv5Q https://t.co/DoYrGUd3yC 57 minutes ago TravisNorris Read this: "Mitchell, Clarkson Push Jazz Past Clippers 120-107" by The Associated Press via NYT https://t.co/JuDk34isCa 2 hours ago texaspost Mitchell, Clarkson push Jazz past Clippers 120-107 https://t.co/VmsZp1Je2G https://t.co/rc3vTrXDer 2 hours ago NBA News Now Mitchell, Clarkson push Jazz past Clips - National Basketball Association News - https://t.co/e3IaxQlzY7 https://t.co/qVHsfd0w0d 3 hours ago Nicholas Norman Mitchell, Clarkson push Jazz past Clippers 120-107 https://t.co/lw6Tad8kBK #nba 4 hours ago CacheValleyDaily Mitchell, Clarkson push Jazz past Clippers 120-107 https://t.co/6SQkn19g3C https://t.co/fmdfJmERaV 4 hours ago Debbra Seehafer "Mitchell, Clarkson Push Jazz Past Clippers 120-107" by The Associated Press via NYT https://t.co/1N2IQbbIsz 4 hours ago MyClippers Mitchell, Clarkson push Jazz past Clippers 120-107 https://t.co/zwbCYme501 4 hours ago