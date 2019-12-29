Pettersson scores another winner, Canucks beat Kings 3-2 Sunday, 29 December 2019 ( 3 hours ago )

Elias Pettersson scored his fourth game-winning goal of the season and Jacob Markstrom made 49 saves as the Vancouver Canucks beat the Los Angeles Kings 3-2

