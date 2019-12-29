Global  

Pettersson scores another winner, Canucks beat Kings 3-2

FOX Sports Sunday, 29 December 2019 ()
Pettersson scores another winner, Canucks beat Kings 3-2Elias Pettersson scored his fourth game-winning goal of the season and Jacob Markstrom made 49 saves as the Vancouver Canucks beat the Los Angeles Kings 3-2
Elias Pettersson nets OT winner on clutch bounce [Video]Elias Pettersson nets OT winner on clutch bounce

Elias Pettersson collects the puck off an errant stick in the slot and beats Petr Mrazek with a sharp backhander, winning it for the Canucks in overtime with the game's only goal

Credit: NHL     Duration: 01:15Published

