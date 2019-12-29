Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Barca´s De Jong: Premier League superior to LaLiga

SoccerNews.com Sunday, 29 December 2019 ()
Barcelona star Frenkie de Jong believes the Premier League is at a higher level than LaLiga. De Jong is enjoying a fine start to life in LaLiga after swapping Eredivisie titleholders Ajax for Spanish champions Barca in the off-season. The 22-year-old was linked to Premier League champions Manchester City prior to his €75million transfer to […]

The post Barca´s De Jong: Premier League superior to LaLiga appeared first on Soccer News.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Premier League round-up: Imperious Liverpool stretch their lead again

Premier League round-up: Imperious Liverpool stretch their lead again 01:36

 A look at the festive round of Premier League fixtures as Liverpool stretch their lead at the top once more. Jurgen Klopp's men thumped their closest rivals Leicester 4-0 to extend their unbeaten record in the league this season.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer speaks to the media following his side's Premier League win at Burnley. [Video]Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer speaks to the media following his side's Premier League win at Burnley.

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says his side is definitely improving following their 2-0 Premier League win at Burnley. Solskjaer said his team's recent form was encouraging for a team..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:52Published

Guardiola focusing on second place after City lose at Wolves [Video]Guardiola focusing on second place after City lose at Wolves

Pep Guardiola insists Manchester City run the risk of missing out on the top four if they give up on the league after a thrilling 3-2 Premier League defeat at Wolves. Matt Doherty’s 89th-minute..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:39Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Liverpool on course for first ever Premier League title after Wolves stun 10-man Man City at Molineux with incredible comeback

Manchester City conceded yet more ground to Liverpool in the Premier League title race after they threw away a two-goal lead away to Wolverhampton Wanderers....
talkSPORT Also reported by •SoccerNews.com

New Liverpool FC signing targets Premier League, Champions League titles

Takumi Minamino has targeted winning the Premier League and the Champions League after the Red Bull Salzburg star agreed to move to Liverpool FC on 1 January....
The Sport Review

You Might Like


Tweets about this

TheWorldGame

SBS - The World Game "I used to think that @LaLiga was the strongest football league in the world." #SBSTheWorldGame https://t.co/cUC4DsKoh7 59 minutes ago

SK_Football

Sportskeeda Football Frenkie de Jong compared LaLiga to the Premier League, having been linked to Manchester City prior to his Barcelona… https://t.co/7LJGjeOLTl 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.