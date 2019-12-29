Global  

Somerset confirm Philander move as a Kolpak player

Sify Sunday, 29 December 2019 ()
Centurion, Dec 29 (IANS) South Africa pacer Vernon Philander has agreed on personal terms with English County side Somerset and is set to join them as a Kolpak player.
