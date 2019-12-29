Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Markstrom sensational as Canucks top Kings

CBC.ca Sunday, 29 December 2019 ()
Elias Pettersson scored his fourth game-winning goal of the season and Jacob Markstrom made 49 saves as the Vancouver Canucks defeated the Los Angeles Kings 3-2 on Saturday night at Rogers Arena.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Pettersson scores another winner, Canucks beat Kings 3-2

Pettersson scores another winner, Canucks beat Kings 3-2Elias Pettersson scored his fourth game-winning goal of the season and Jacob Markstrom made 49 saves as the Vancouver Canucks beat the Los Angeles Kings 3-2
FOX Sports

You Might Like


Tweets about this

cbcnewsbc

CBC British Columbia Markstrom sensational as Canucks top Kings https://t.co/4nDndq3wtb https://t.co/akBCaJd6Tr 19 minutes ago

TwoOldPucks

Two Old Pucks Hockey Chat Markstrom sensational as Canucks top Kings | CBC Sports https://t.co/6FqzYLDEfN 29 minutes ago

MLB_News247

MLB &NHL News Now Markstrom sensational as Canucks top Kings - National Hockey League News - https://t.co/Nzy8acXrM3 33 minutes ago

Canada24News

Canada24News Markstrom sensational as Canucks top Kings https://t.co/iSuPXBk6Kn #news https://t.co/hjHOOgnFmi 44 minutes ago

SportcentarInfo

sportcentar.info Markstrom sensational as Canucks top Kings https://t.co/Z0UnVuCdLU https://t.co/qkisARPunF 54 minutes ago

NucksHockey

Nucks Hockey Markstrom sensational as Canucks top Kings https://t.co/v3QXDQYIeu 55 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.