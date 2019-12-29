UPDATE 1-Cricket-Lyon puts Australia within six wickets of victory Sunday, 29 December 2019 ( 4 hours ago )

Spinner Nathan Lyon struck on Sunday to remove middle order batsman Henry Nicholls as Australia moved within six wickets of a series-sealing victory at tea on day four of the Boxing Day test on Sunday. 👓 View full article

