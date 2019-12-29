Collin Wilson RT @ActionNetworkHQ: .@_Collin1 dissects how the Cal suspensions will impact his bet on the Redbox Bowl at 4:00p ET: https://t.co/qMEsdQUAb… 8 hours ago

The Action Network .@_Collin1 dissects how the Cal suspensions will impact his bet on the Redbox Bowl at 4:00p ET:… https://t.co/hHi4xmaWkS 8 hours ago

John Ewing Illinois-Cal total has increased from 42 to 43.5. @_Collin1 analyzes if bettors should follow the line movement: https://t.co/WhzfZvHGvt 9 hours ago

. RT @PickDawgz: Illinois vs. California - 12/30/19 College Football Redbox Bowl Pick, Odds, and Prediction - Pick Dawgz https://t.co/OBAlPsH… 10 hours ago

PickDawgz (Mitch Wilson) Illinois vs. California - 12/30/19 College Football Redbox Bowl Pick, Odds, and Prediction - Pick Dawgz… https://t.co/WZsNtXkcfK 13 hours ago

Lori Illinois vs. Cal: Prediction, pick, Redbox Bowl odds, line, spread, kickoff time, preview https://t.co/iyhyv6Jlvj 13 hours ago

The World News Illinois vs. Cal: Prediction, pick, Redbox Bowl odds, line, spread, kickoff time, preview https://t.co/7ZrzPUaonI https://t.co/UWYCqZLKzu 2 days ago