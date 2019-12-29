Global  

Davis stops Gamboa in 12th, wins WBA lightweight title

FOX Sports Sunday, 29 December 2019 ()
Davis stops Gamboa in 12th, wins WBA lightweight titleGervonta Davis stopped Yuriorkis Gamboa in the 12th round, fighting past the ninth round for the first time in his career, to win a lightweight title
Davis knocks out Gamboa in 12th, wins WBA lightweight title

ATLANTA (AP) — Gervonta Davis stayed unbeaten in his career with a 12th-round stoppage of Yuriorkis Gamboa to win the WBA secondary lightweight title Saturday...
Seattle Times Also reported by •FOX SportsESPN

