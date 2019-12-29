Global  

West Ham told why they should rehire Sam Allardyce not David Moyes

Daily Star Sunday, 29 December 2019 ()
West Ham told why they should rehire Sam Allardyce not David MoyesWest Ham have sacked Manuel Pellegrini with David Moyes set to take over at the London Stadium
Credit: Sky Sports UK
News video: ‘Moyes perfect fit for West Ham’

‘Moyes perfect fit for West Ham’ 01:15

 Former player John Moncur believes David Moyes is the perfect fit to guide West Ham United away from any Premier League relegation fears.

Manuel Pellegrini sacked from West Ham United [Video]Manuel Pellegrini sacked from West Ham United

Manuel Pellegrini has left West Ham United after 18 months in charge of the club. A West Ham statement read: “Joint-Chairmen David Sullivan and David Gold, along with the board and everyone at West..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO


West Ham: Sam Allardyce or David Moyes? MOTD pundits discuss club's next manager

Match of the Day pundits Jermaine Jenas and Danny Murphy discuss who they think will take over from Manuel Pellegrini as manager of West Ham United after he was...
BBC Sport Also reported by •Daily Star

Manuel Pellegrini sacked: David Moyes hot favourite to take over at West Ham for remainder of season

David Moyes is the hot favourite to succeed Manuel Pellegrini at West Ham, talkSPORT understands. The 56-year-old Scot is close to a agreeing a return to the...
talkSPORT

