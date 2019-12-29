Global  

'Love it boys' - How Leicester City stars reacted to win over West Ham United

Leicester Mercury Sunday, 29 December 2019 ()
Leicester City news - We round up the reactions of the players to Saturday's 2-1 away win over West Ham United at the London Stadium.
News video: Pellegrini sacked as West Ham slide continues

Pellegrini sacked as West Ham slide continues 01:23

 Manuel Pellegrini sacked by West Ham United following 2-1 home defeat by Leicester City.

Can Anyone Stop Vivianne Miedema? | That's The Tea with Julia Simic & Alisha Lehmann [Video]Can Anyone Stop Vivianne Miedema? | That's The Tea with Julia Simic & Alisha Lehmann

This week, Nicole Holliday is joined by West Ham teammates and housemates Julia Simic and Alisha Lehmann as well as football journalist, Samantha Miller.On the agenda this episode, we talk about the..

Alli back to his best, says Mourinho after Tottenham victory [Video]Alli back to his best, says Mourinho after Tottenham victory

Tottenham Hotspur Head Coach Jose Mourinho praises Dele Alli after the 23-year-old inspired Tottenham Hotspur to a 3-2 Premier League win over West Ham United.

'Brilliant goal' - How the national media covered Leicester City's win over West Ham

'Brilliant goal' - How the national media covered Leicester City's win over West HamLeicester City news - The Foxes are back to winning ways after defeating strugglers West Ham United in the capital on Saturday evening.
Leicester Mercury

'Risk' - Brendan Rodgers discusses nine changes to Leicester City XI for West Ham game

'Risk' - Brendan Rodgers discusses nine changes to Leicester City XI for West Ham gameWest Ham United v Leicester City | The Foxes are looking to get back to winning ways in the Premier League against West Ham tonight - with Brendan Rodgers making...
Leicester Mercury

