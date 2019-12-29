Global  

Anthony Joshua explains why he wants Tyson Fury to beat Deontay Wilder

Daily Star Sunday, 29 December 2019 ()
Anthony Joshua explains why he wants Tyson Fury to beat Deontay WilderTyson Fury and Deontay Wilder are set to lock horns for a second time on February 22 and Anthony Joshua is backing his fellow Brit
News video: Tyson Fury announces Deontay Wilder rematch date

Tyson Fury announces Deontay Wilder rematch date 00:44

 Tyson Fury has announced his rematch with Deontay Wilder will take place in Las Vegas on February 22. The pair's first fight in December 2018 ended in a controversial draw, with Fury outboxing WBC heavyweight champion Wilder despite suffering two knockdowns.

