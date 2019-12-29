Global  

Cricket-Australia beat New Zealand in second test, seal series

Reuters India Sunday, 29 December 2019 ()
Australia beat New Zealand by 247 runs on day four of the second test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in their three-match series.
Lyon takes five as Australia roll fighting New Zealand in second Test

After starting 2019 with a rare and humbling series defeat at home, Tim Paine's side can leave the teens behind them knowing their growing pains are over.
Australia fine with five!

Australia fine with five!*Melbourne:* Australia could play five specialist bowlers against New Zealand during the second Test, captain Tim Paine said Wednesday, with the decision being...
