Touching gesture: Black Cap Tom Blundell's message in historic century

New Zealand Herald Sunday, 29 December 2019 ()
Touching gesture: Black Cap Tom Blundell's message in historic centuryHe was the one Black Caps batsman who showed real fight in Melbourne today but Tom Blundell was doing it for a young girl who is going through a much bigger battle.Blundell scored his second test century and his first opening the...
