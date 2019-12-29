Global  

Mark Lawrenson states his prediction for Man City v Sheffield United

The Sport Review Sunday, 29 December 2019 ()
Mark Lawrenson is backing Manchester City to return to winning ways with a resounding 3-0 victory over Sheffield United at The Etihad on Sunday. The Citizens suffered a surprise 3-2 loss to top-six contenders Wolves at Molineux Stadium on Friday night to leave the defending champions with a lot of ground to make up in […]

The post Mark Lawrenson states his prediction for Man City v Sheffield United appeared first on The Sport Review.
News video: Match Preview: Manchester City v Sheffield United

Match Preview: Manchester City v Sheffield United 01:18

 Match preview of the upcoming Premier League game between Manchester City and Sheffield United at the Etihad.

‘Dangerous’: Mark Lawrenson states his prediction for Burnley v Man United

Mark Lawrenson is backing Manchester United to secure successive Premier League victories thanks to a comfortable win at Burnley on Saturday afternoon. The Red...
The Sport Review

Mark Lawrenson states his prediction for Arsenal v Chelsea FC

Mark Lawrenson is predicting that Arsenal and Chelsea FC will play out a draw at The Emirates on Sunday afternoon. New Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta will take...
The Sport Review


