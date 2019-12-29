Global  

Andy Murray forced to pull out of 2020 Australian Open and put Grand Slam comeback plans on hold

talkSPORT Sunday, 29 December 2019 ()
Andy Murray says he is “gutted” to miss the 2020 Australian Open after a fresh injury setback. The 32-year-old was hoping to make his Grand Slam return down under at the start of next year but he has been forced to withdraw due to a pelvis problem. It was initially thought the issue was minor […]
 Andy Murray pulls out of next month's Australian Open due to pelvic injury

