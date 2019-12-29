Sport24.co.za | Williamson urges more fighting spirit from New Zealand

Police in New Zealand say they are suspending a search for the two remaining missing people, fearing they may have washed out to sea. There were 47 people visiting the tourist destination of White..

There Were Warnings About NZ Volcano Eruptions. But Experts Say They Were The Wrong King One of New Zealand's most active volcanoes erupted on December 9th, 2019. Plumes of ash, volcanic rock, and scalding steam shot more than 12,000 feet into the air over White Island. At least 16.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:44Published 2 weeks ago