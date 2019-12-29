Global  

Hemant Soren takes oath as J'khand CM; Rahul, Mamata attend event

Sunday, 29 December 2019
Jharkhand Mukti Morcha working president Hemant Hemant Soren was sworn-in as the 11th chief minister of Jharkhand on Sunday. Governor Draupadi Murmu administered the oath of office and secrecy to Soren. In a show of opposition strength, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and chief ministers Ashok Gehlot, Bhupesh Baghel and Mamata Banerjee attended the event. Former CM Raghubar Das also graced the occasion.
News video: Hemant Soren sworn in as Jharkhand CM for a second stint | OneIndia News

Hemant Soren sworn in as Jharkhand CM for a second stint | OneIndia News 02:33

 JMM leader Hemant Soren takes oath as Jharkhand Chief Minister in the presence of Rahul Gandhi, Ashok Gehlot, Mamata Banerjee, Tejashwi Yadav, Sitharam Yechury among a galaxy of non-BJP leaders. The grand event was designed to be an example of the opposition's strength.

Confident that new Jharkhand govt would work for all: Rahul

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday expressed confidence that the new coalition government in Jharkhand would work for all and usher in an era of peace and...
IndiaTimes

Hemant Soren invites Sonia, Rahul for Dec 29 oath-taking ceremony

Hemant Soren said he will also invite Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for the oath-taking ceremony.
DNA

