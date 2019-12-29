Hemant Soren takes oath as J'khand CM; Rahul, Mamata attend event

Sunday, 29 December 2019 ( 3 hours ago )

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha working president Hemant Hemant Soren was sworn-in as the 11th chief minister of Jharkhand on Sunday. Governor Draupadi Murmu administered the oath of office and secrecy to Soren. In a show of opposition strength, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and chief ministers Ashok Gehlot, Bhupesh Baghel and Mamata Banerjee attended the event. Former CM Raghubar Das also graced the occasion. 👓 View full article

