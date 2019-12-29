Global  

Melbourne Test: Australia rout New Zealand by 247 runs, win series

Sify Sunday, 29 December 2019 ()
Melbourne, Dec 29 (IANS) Nathan Lyon and James Pattinson kept Tom Blundell's brilliant hundred in a shade to help Australia win the second Test by 247 runs and take an unassaible 2-0 lead in the three-match rubber against New Zealand on the fourth day at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) here on Sunday.
