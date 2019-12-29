3 Indian killed, 13 injured in Egypt road accident
Sunday, 29 December 2019 () The buses were heading to the beach-resort town of Hurghada on Saturday when they collided with the truck near Ain Sokhna town, about 120 kilometres east of Cairo. "We regret to inform that 3 Indian citizens have lost their lives in the bus accident that occurred on 28 December near Ain Sokhna. Others who are injured are receiving medical treatment at various hospitals in Egypt," the Indian embassy in Egypt tweeted.
Two Indian students were killed in a road accident in Dubai in the early hours of Christmas Day on Wednesday, according to media reports.
Rohit Krishnakumar,... Mid-Day Also reported by •Hindu •Sify •Zee News