3 Indian killed, 13 injured in Egypt road accident

IndiaTimes Sunday, 29 December 2019 ()
The buses were heading to the beach-resort town of Hurghada on Saturday when they collided with the truck near Ain Sokhna town, about 120 kilometres east of Cairo. "We regret to inform that 3 Indian citizens have lost their lives in the bus accident that occurred on 28 December near Ain Sokhna. Others who are injured are receiving medical treatment at various hospitals in Egypt," the Indian embassy in Egypt tweeted.
