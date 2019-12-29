Global  

Danny Murphy Discusses Problems at West Ham with Gary Lineker and Jermaine Jenas (Video)

SoccerNews.com Sunday, 29 December 2019 ()
Danny Murphy digs into the problems gnawing at West Ham which resulted in the sacking of manager Manuel Pellegrini. David Moyes is now the favorite to take over, but Murphy believes there’s another name among their former bosses they should be looking at sooner. How do you fix the problems at West Ham? 👉 https://t.co/U9toTO9AQI#MOTD […]

News video: What's going wrong at West Ham?

What's going wrong at West Ham? 04:29

 Gary O'Neill says Crystal Palace found West Ham's weaknesses in their 2-1 victory at Selhurst Park and is unsure what is going wrong for the Hammers.

Pellegrini sacked as West Ham slide continues [Video]Pellegrini sacked as West Ham slide continues

Manuel Pellegrini sacked by West Ham United following 2-1 home defeat by Leicester City.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 01:23Published

Manuel Pellegrini sacked from West Ham United [Video]Manuel Pellegrini sacked from West Ham United

Manuel Pellegrini has left West Ham United after 18 months in charge of the club. A West Ham statement read: “Joint-Chairmen David Sullivan and David Gold, along with the board and everyone at West..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:53Published


West Ham: Sam Allardyce or David Moyes? MOTD pundits discuss club's next manager

Match of the Day pundits Jermaine Jenas and Danny Murphy discuss who they think will take over from Manuel Pellegrini as manager of West Ham United after he was...
BBC Sport Also reported by Football.london

West Ham will sack Manuel Pellegrini with club in 'disarray', says Danny Murphy

West Ham will sack Manuel Pellegrini with club in 'disarray', says Danny MurphyMatch of the Day pundit Danny Murphy expects the Irons to ditch their manager after tumbling dangerously close to the Premier League drop zone
Daily Star Also reported by New Zealand Herald

