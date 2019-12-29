Global  

David Moyes back at West Ham within 24 hours on two-and-a-half year deal

Daily Star Sunday, 29 December 2019 ()
David Moyes back at West Ham within 24 hours on two-and-a-half year dealEXCLUSIVE: West Ham co-owner David Sullivan will reappoint David Moyes as manager today following Manuel Pellegrini's sacking as he knows the club, and Stuart Pearce is returning too
Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published < > Embed
News video: ‘Moyes perfect fit for West Ham’

‘Moyes perfect fit for West Ham’ 01:15

 Former player John Moncur believes David Moyes is the perfect fit to guide West Ham United away from any Premier League relegation fears.

Recent related news from verified sources

Manuel Pellegrini sacked: David Moyes hot favourite to take over at West Ham for remainder of season

David Moyes is the hot favourite to succeed Manuel Pellegrini at West Ham, talkSPORT understands. The 56-year-old Scot is close to a agreeing a return to the...
talkSPORT

West Ham ‘contact’ David Moyes over replacing Manuel Pellegrini as Hammers boss

West Ham ‘contact’ David Moyes over replacing Manuel Pellegrini as Hammers bossDavid Moyes would be willing to return if West Ham offer him acceptable terms on a permanent deal with Manuel Pellegrini now two games from the sack. The Hammers...
Daily Star

Sam_InkersoleTM

Sam Inkersole We could well see a return to five at the back should West Ham appoint David Moyes as manager and a deal could be f… https://t.co/lDL492YumN 4 minutes ago

kate_bateson

Kate Bateson RT @CarIoMagnifico: Feel sorry for West Ham fans 1) because their club to them isn’t the same anymore since they left Upton Park for the… 5 minutes ago

BenCAFC93

Ben David Moyes back to West Ham 🤣🤣🤣 Oh well, guess that keeps them firmly away from Lee Bowyer, you crack on lads.😂😂 #cafc #whufc 5 minutes ago

Francis_Burrow

Frank Burrow RT @Francis_Burrow: David Moyes is favourite to land the West Ham job. David Moyes is said to be willing to return back to the club after h… 6 minutes ago

Hammer177580769

Newham Pele @BroadcastMoose @WestHam Surely you can’t want that clown back Moose, the fans will riot and boycott!!! West Ham u… https://t.co/NzlSDotnGs 6 minutes ago

Arham_ace

Arham David Moyes coming back to West Ham. its gonna be goooud. https://t.co/q45A9buYVS 9 minutes ago

GoRedZone

RedZone.bet David Moyes heading back to West Ham 👀 https://t.co/lwKXCeP8RS 10 minutes ago

Rashmond92

Raymond Taylor RT @DFletcherSport: So David Moyes on his way back to West Ham after doing a decent job there first time around. When will clubs realise th… 11 minutes ago

