Aaron Rodgers, Danica Patrick buy mansion in Malibu

Mid-Day Sunday, 29 December 2019 ()
Former Formula One driver Danica Patrick and National Football League (NFL) star Aaron Rodgers have gifted themselves a mansion in Malibu, California.

According to a report in Variety magazine, Patrick's 4,636-square foot mansion has four bedrooms, four bathrooms and a two-bedroom guest house.

The all-cash deal was...
News video: Danica Patrick shares festive Instagram post featuring Aaron Rodgers

Danica Patrick shares festive Instagram post featuring Aaron Rodgers 00:29

 Danica Patrick is getting into the Christmas spirit with a festive Instagram post featuring Aaron Rodgers.

Danica Patrick Chats About Her Inspirational Podcast, 'Pretty Intense' [Video]Danica Patrick Chats About Her Inspirational Podcast, "Pretty Intense"

Danica Patrick believes that each and every person has the power within themselves to create the life that they really want. She created her podcast, "Pretty Intense," to inspire everyone to go conquer..

Danica Patrick Loved The Opportunity To Be In The New 'Charlie's Angels'

Former NASCAR driver Danica Patrick tells the story of filming in Elizabeth Bank's "Charlie's Angels" with a racecar stunt double.

Former NASCAR driver Danica Patrick tells the story of filming in Elizabeth Bank's "Charlie's Angels" with a racecar stunt double.

Aaron Rodgers and Danica Patrick's New $28 Million Malibu Home Will Make Your Heart Race

Aaron Rodgers and Danica Patrick have some new real estate that will get your heart racing. According to Variety, Rodgers is reportedly the new owner of a $28...
E! Online

Aaron Rodgers and Danica Patrick cover the serious, the silly for deep dive on her podcast

Life, energy, football, Blizzards and his mustache just a few of the topics that came up when Danica Patrick interviewed Aaron Rodgers on her podcast.
USATODAY.com

