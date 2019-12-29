Global  

Knighthood for Lloyd, Greenidge as Ben & Co make Britain's Honours list

Mid-Day Sunday, 29 December 2019 ()
*London:* Ben Stokes and several of his England Cricket World Cup-winning team-mates were recognised in Britain's New Year Honours list announced on Friday, as two West Indies greats, Clive Lloyd and Gordon Greenidge, received knighthoods. All-rounder Stokes was made an OBE (Officer of the Order of the British Empire) after...
News video: New Year Honours list: Which stars have been recognised?

New Year Honours list: Which stars have been recognised? 00:51

 Household names from the worlds of showbusiness, sport and politics have been recognised alongside a glittering array of figures from the arts, sciences and charity in the New Year Honours list. British-born Australian singer Olivia Newton-John is made a dame for services to charity, cancer research...

Britain’s New Year Honours List: Ben Stokes, Eoin Morgan and Jill Scott featured

Knighthoods go to West Indies cricket greats Clive Lloyd and Gordon Greenidge, who played key roles in the side that came to dominate the sport in the 1970s and...
Hindu Also reported by •Seattle Times

Sport24.co.za | Sir Clive Lloyd happy to finally receive knighthood

Sir Clive Lloyd joked that it was better late than never after being awarded a knighthood in the New Year Honours list.
News24 Also reported by •The Age

