Ferdinand, Giggs, Scholes, Vidic… Manchester United team of the decade shows how far they’ve fallen in post-Sir Alex Ferguson era
Sunday, 29 December 2019 () Since Alex Ferguson retired in 2013, it’s been a difficult time – to say the least – for Manchester United. Having become accustomed to success, they’re going through a period of real transition under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, and it feels like it’s going to be a long time before we see the Red Devils dominating […]
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says his side is definitely improving following their 2-0 Premier League win at Burnley. Solskjaer said his team's recent form was encouraging for a team that is developing.
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reviews his side's 4-1 win against Newcastle. This was one of the rare occasions when Man United were able to dominate possession and win - in fact, just..
