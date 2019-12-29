Global  

Sydney FC 2-1 Melbourne City: Barbarouses wins top-of-the-table tussle for 10 men

SoccerNews.com Sunday, 29 December 2019 ()
A-League leaders Sydney FC played for 65 minutes with 10 men but rallied to beat second-placed Melbourne City 2-1 on Sunday. Kosta Barbarouses struck late on to extend Sydney’s advantage at the summit to nine points, settling a more sedate second half after a gripping first period that featured two goals, a red card and a […]

