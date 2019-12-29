Shiffrin leads WCup slalom ahead of Vlhova after 1st run

LIENZ, Austria (AP) — Mikaela Shiffrin was in the lead ahead of her Slovakian rival Petra Vlhova after the opening run of a women’s World Cup slalom on...

Ski star Shiffrin goes the extra step to help teammate LIENZ, Austria (AP) — Even when she has just nailed a first run, Mikaela Shiffrin is not only thinking about getting the victory. Helping a teammate was on the...

Seattle Times 1 day ago Also reported by • FOX Sports

