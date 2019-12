UPDATE 2-Big Bash League Scoreboard Sunday, 29 December 2019 ( 44 minutes ago )

Dec 29 (OPTA) - Scoreboard at close of play of match 15 between Melbourne Renegades and Adelaide Strikers on Sunday at Melbourne, Australia Adelaide Strikers win by 18 runs Adelaide Strikers 1st innings Philip Salt c&b Cameron Boyce 54 Jake Weatherald c Sam Harper b Kane Richardson 6 Alex Carey c Kane Richardson b Cameron Boyce 41 Jonathan Wells c Daniel Christian b Kane Richardson 20 Rashid Khan c Marcus Harris b Kane Rich 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Big Bash League Scoreboard Dec 20 (OPTA) - Scoreboard at close of play of match 4 between Hobart Hurricanes and Sydney Sixers on Friday at Alice Springs, Australia Hobart Hurricanes win by...

Reuters India 1 week ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this