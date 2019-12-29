Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Floyd Mayweather’s protege Gervonta Davis KO’s Yuriorkis Gamboa with brutal uppercut – but his warned against facing Vasyl Lomachenko or Devin Haney

talkSPORT Sunday, 29 December 2019 ()
Gervonta Davis became a two-weight world champion on Saturday night with a 12th round knockout of veteran Yuriorkis Gamboa in Atlanta. ‘Tank’ lived up to his nickname as he dropped the 38-year-old from Cuba three times in the fight, before referee Jack Reiss called the fight in the final round after a shuddering left hand. […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: WJZ Baltimore - Published < > Embed
News video: Gervonta Davis Pays For Destiny Harrison's Funeral

Gervonta Davis Pays For Destiny Harrison's Funeral 00:24

 Boxer and Baltimore native Gervonta Davis is busy gearing up for a fight this weekend with Yuriorkis Gamboa, but his mind is also on the family of a 21-year-old woman fatally shot inside her own salon over the weekend.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Gervonta Davis Surprises Baltimore Youngsters With Trip To Fight In Atlanta [Video]Gervonta Davis Surprises Baltimore Youngsters With Trip To Fight In Atlanta

Gervonta "Tank" Davis surprised a group of Baltimore youngsters from the Upton Boxing Gym with a trip to Atlanta to watch his fight with Yuriorkis Gamboa on Saturday night. 

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 00:17Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Gervonta Davis stops Yuriorkis Gamboa in final round to win WBA secondary lightweight title

Davis could next fight Vasyl Lomachenko at lightweight or drop down a division to face Mexico's Leo Santa Cruz
Independent

Boxing news: Gervonta Davis eyes future clash with Teofimo Lopez as he prepares for Yuriorkis Gamboa

Gervonta Davis has declared that he wants a future fight with fellow highly touted young American Teofimo Lopez. When he won his first super-featherweight title...
talkSPORT


Tweets about this

motionadven

Okedi Peter John Floyd Mayweather’s protege Gervonta Davis KO’s Yuriorkis Gamboa with brutal uppercut – but is warned against facing… https://t.co/9JjHCXWO1J 4 hours ago

jackshitnobody

Jack shit Nobody RT @RTSportNews: 😨 ‘He knocked his soul from his body’ Floyd Mayweather protégé Gervonta Davis scores stunning late KO win after rival Gam… 4 hours ago

En24_News

En24 News Gervonta Davis, Floyd Mayweather’s protege, won by knockout and is a new world champion https://t.co/uBwb9DT93G 5 hours ago

RTSportNews

RT Sport 😨 ‘He knocked his soul from his body’ Floyd Mayweather protégé Gervonta Davis scores stunning late KO win after ri… https://t.co/rTTeCnif5n 6 hours ago

footbal42267855

Sports news top views Floyd Mayweather's protege Gervonta Davis KO's Yuriorkis Gamboa with brutal uppercut - but his... https://t.co/dNZs8iyCHz 6 hours ago

oscaritomiller

Oscar Miller Floyd Mayweather’s protege Gervonta Davis KO’s Yuriorkis Gamboa with brutal uppercut – but his warned against facin… https://t.co/VQgwQWicmj 7 hours ago

PokerCenter

Manfred Rosenberg RT @4PawShop: #Boxing #Sport #GervontaDavis #TerenceCrawford Floyd Mayweather’s protege Gervonta Davis KO’s Yuriorkis Gamboa with brutal up… 7 hours ago

4PawShop

Manfred Rosenberg #Boxing #Sport #GervontaDavis #TerenceCrawford Floyd Mayweather’s protege Gervonta Davis KO’s Yuriorkis Gamboa with… https://t.co/nY3mpVsb9D 7 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.