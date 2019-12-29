Tyson Fury calls Deontay Wilder a ‘b****’ and a ‘p***y’ as he blasts WBC heavyweight champion for failing to attend media duties
Sunday, 29 December 2019 () Tyson Fury has officially started the war of words with Deontay Wilder ahead of their highly-anticipated rematch on February 22. The ‘Gypsy King’ will try to prise the WBC heavyweight crown from Wilder once again after their controversial draw in December 2018. Before their sequel, there will not be a press conference between the two […]
Tyson Fury has announced his rematch with Deontay Wilder will take place in Las Vegas on February 22. The pair's first fight in December 2018 ended in a controversial draw, with Fury outboxing WBC heavyweight champion Wilder despite suffering two knockdowns.
Anthony Joshua reclaimed his world heavyweight titles with an emphatic points victory over Andy Ruiz Jr. in the Diriyah Arena in Saudi Arabia on Saturday night. Victory handed Joshua back the IBF, WBO..
Anthony Joshua believes the decisions Tyson Fury has made shows his determination to be heavyweight world champion again. Fury has replaced his long-time trainer... talkSPORT Also reported by •Daily Star •CBS Sports •New Zealand Herald
