Tyson Fury calls Deontay Wilder a ‘b****’ and a ‘p***y’ as he blasts WBC heavyweight champion for failing to attend media duties

Sunday, 29 December 2019
Tyson Fury has officially started the war of words with Deontay Wilder ahead of their highly-anticipated rematch on February 22. The ‘Gypsy King’ will try to prise the WBC heavyweight crown from Wilder once again after their controversial draw in December 2018. Before their sequel, there will not be a press conference between the two […]
News video: Tyson Fury announces Deontay Wilder rematch date

Tyson Fury announces Deontay Wilder rematch date 00:44

 Tyson Fury has announced his rematch with Deontay Wilder will take place in Las Vegas on February 22. The pair's first fight in December 2018 ended in a controversial draw, with Fury outboxing WBC heavyweight champion Wilder despite suffering two knockdowns.

