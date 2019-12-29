Liverpool vs Wolves: How to watch Premier League clash – kick-off time, TV channel and team news
Sunday, 29 December 2019 () Premier League leaders Liverpool take on Wolves in the latest test of their title credentials. The Reds are running away with the top-flight crown so far this season and beat nearest rivals Leicester 4-0 on Boxing Day. Now they’ll welcome in-form Wolves to Anfield in their final game of 2019. Wolves are flying high this […]
An in-depth look at Arsenal's Premier League clash against Chelsea. Mikel Arteta was encouraged by his side's character in the Gunners' draw at Bournemouth, and still harbours hopes of catching Chelsea in the race for a top-four finish.
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says his side is definitely improving following their 2-0 Premier League win at Burnley. Solskjaer said his team's recent form was encouraging for a team..
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:52Published