Liverpool vs Wolves: How to watch Premier League clash – kick-off time, TV channel and team news

Sunday, 29 December 2019 ( 14 minutes ago )

Premier League leaders Liverpool take on Wolves in the latest test of their title credentials. The Reds are running away with the top-flight crown so far this season and beat nearest rivals Leicester 4-0 on Boxing Day. Now they’ll welcome in-form Wolves to Anfield in their final game of 2019. Wolves are flying high this […] 👓 View full article

