The latest on Grady Diangana's future at West Brom as West Ham make changes

Walsall Advertiser Sunday, 29 December 2019 ()
The latest on Grady Diangana's future at West Brom as West Ham make changesWest Brom transfer news | West Ham United, Grady Diangana's parent club, will have a new manager in the near future - where does that leave the winger and his Albion loan.
Manuel Pellegrini: I was more worried about the players preserving our strategy than losing my job [Video]Manuel Pellegrini: I was more worried about the players preserving our strategy than losing my job

Manuel Pellegrini states that his biggest worry this week was not about the future of his job, but rather trying to convince his players to persist with his strategy. The West Ham manager eased some of..

Diangana: We’re good enough to go up [Video]Diangana: We’re good enough to go up

On-loan West Ham midfielder Grady Diangana believes West Brom’s squad is good enough to be promoted from the Championship this season.

West Brom's waiting game as West Ham weigh up Grady Diangana recall

West Brom's waiting game as West Ham weigh up Grady Diangana recallWest Brom transfer news | West Ham loanee Grady Diangana has been a hit at The Hawthorns, but Albion must wait and see what the Hammers' situation is in a...
Sutton Coldfield Observer Also reported by •Football.londonFootball FanCastWalsall AdvertiserLichfield Mercury

Dowling: January and Diangana

West Brom sporting and technical director Luke Dowling has provided fans with an update regarding the upcoming January transfer window - insisting that the club...
Express and Star


footy90com

90 Minutes Football News The #latest on Grady Diangana's future at West Brom as West Ham make changes - Birmingham Live #WestHamUtd 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿… https://t.co/FkeryJFBYP 5 hours ago

westhamnews2019

West Ham United News The latest on Grady Diangana's future at West Brom as West Ham make changes https://t.co/sNWcTGdioC https://t.co/saWqR8upXd 5 hours ago

