Liverpool and Rangers fans love Ryan Kent goal vs Celtic for Steven Gerrard’s side

Daily Star Sunday, 29 December 2019 ()
Liverpool and Rangers fans love Ryan Kent goal vs Celtic for Steven Gerrard’s sideRyan Kent scored Rangers’ opener at Celtic to give Steven Gerrard’s team the lead in the Old Firm title showdown, much to the delight of Reds fans
News video: Gerrard: Morelos can break Celtic duck

Gerrard: Morelos can break Celtic duck 01:02

 Rangers boss Steven Gerrard backs Alfredo Morelos to break his Old Firm scoring duck against Celtic at Parkhead in the Scottish Premiership on Sunday.

Gerrard aims dig at Man Utd [Video]Gerrard aims dig at Man Utd

Steven Gerrard says the rivalry between Liverpool and Manchester United differs from that of Celtic and Rangers because United are no longer competing at the top of the Premier League table.

Gerrard plans Morelos reset [Video]Gerrard plans Morelos reset

Steven Gerrard says he will speak to Alfredo Morelos about his behaviour after the Rangers striker was sent off following an offensive gesture aimed at Motherwell fans.

Old Firm derby: Kris Boyd rages at ‘shocking decision’ during Celtic vs Rangers

Kris Boyd was left raging at Celtic’s equalising goal against Rangers in Sunday’s Old Firm derby. In a frantic first half, the Gers led through Ryan Kent’s...
talkSPORT

If Rangers play Celtic the way they did in the Betfred Cup final they'll get destroyed - Michael Gannon

If Rangers play Celtic the way they did in the Betfred Cup final they'll get destroyed - Michael GannonSteven Gerrard's side dominated at Hampden but Neil Lennon will be wise to that approach now.
Daily Record

