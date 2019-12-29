Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Rangers claim Glasgow derby bragging rights in the final Old Firm clash of the decade to cut Celtic’s lead at the top

talkSPORT Sunday, 29 December 2019 ()
Rangers cut Celtic’s lead at the top of the Scottish Premiership after a 2-1 victory in the final Old Firm game of the decade. Nikola Katic’s emphatic header in front of the ecstatic Gers fans ensured the blue half of Glasgow left Celtic Park in a state of pure delirium. Ryan Christie saw a penalty […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published < > Embed
News video: Gerrard: Morelos can break Celtic duck

Gerrard: Morelos can break Celtic duck 01:02

 Rangers boss Steven Gerrard backs Alfredo Morelos to break his Old Firm scoring duck against Celtic at Parkhead in the Scottish Premiership on Sunday.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Lennon on Old Firm: Give me my boots! [Video]Lennon on Old Firm: Give me my boots!

Celtic manager Neil Lennon admits he would prefer to be on the pitch playing than on the touchline in Sunday's Old Firm derby.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:32Published

Rangers 'gained confidence' from final [Video]Rangers 'gained confidence' from final

Rangers assistant manager Gary McAllister insists his side will take inspiration from their performance in the Scottish League Cup final defeat to Celtic, ahead of Sunday's Old Firm derby.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:38Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Celtic 1-2 Rangers: Nikola Katic gives Steven Gerrard's side Old Firm derby win

Nikola Katic's towering header wins a dramatic and controversial Old Firm derby for Rangers and cut the gap to Celtic at the top of the Scottish Premiership to...
BBC Sport Also reported by •Daily StarBBC News

Rangers expected lineup vs Celtic for Old Firm derby

Rangers expected lineup vs Celtic for Old Firm derbyRangers face Celtic in the Old Firm derby at Celtic Park this afternoon - but who will be in Steven Gerrard’s starting line-up?
Daily Star Also reported by •BBC NewsFOX Sports

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Rito_Football

Soccer Pundit™ RT @talkSPORT: Rangers claim Old Firm bragging rights and cut Celtic's lead at the top https://t.co/ayVZEIkbxu 15 minutes ago

talkSPORT

talkSPORT Rangers claim Old Firm bragging rights and cut Celtic's lead at the top https://t.co/ayVZEIkbxu 29 minutes ago

hellogadget_st

Hello Gadget RT @4PawShop: #Football #ScottishPremiership #AlfredoMorelos Rangers claim Glasgow derby bragging rights in the final Old Firm clash of the… 36 minutes ago

4PawShop

Manfred Rosenberg #Football #ScottishPremiership #AlfredoMorelos Rangers claim Glasgow derby bragging rights in the final Old Firm cl… https://t.co/MHumhMFibe 37 minutes ago

SportsClock

sports o'clock Rangers claim Glasgow derby bragging rights in the final Old Firm clash of the decade to cut Celtic’s lead at the t… https://t.co/zlAhEKTbRb 37 minutes ago

celtic

We Are @Celtic Rangers star makes bold claim ahead of Glasgow Derby https://t.co/ZN2a2UW1gC 1 day ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.