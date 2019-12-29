Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Ben Stokes’ father Ged out of intensive care following serious health concerns as England all-rounder thanks Cricket South Africa for support

talkSPORT Sunday, 29 December 2019 ()
England all-rounder Ben Stokes’ father has left intensive care after his critical condition was stabilised in Johannesburg. Ged, 64, was admitted to hospital two days before Christmas with a ‘serious illness’. Stokes missed training with England on Christmas Eve to be by his bedside, before featuring in the Boxing Day Test against South Africa, which […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit Entertainment - Published < > Embed
News video: Olivia Newton-John Recognized As Dame In England

Olivia Newton-John Recognized As Dame In England 00:32

 Britain recognized Olivia Newton-John as a dame in England in the New Year’s honors list. Newton-John is known for the 1978 musical “Grease” where she sang “You’re the One that I Want.” According to Reuters, the New Year’s honors have been awarded since Queen Victoria’s reign in the...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Who is sportsman of the year Ben Stokes? [Video]Who is sportsman of the year Ben Stokes?

With Ben Stokes inspiring two of English cricket’s greatest ever moments, it was inevitable he would be crowned BBC Sports Personality of the Year. We take a look at why 2019 was such an important..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 02:25Published

Indian U-19 cricket team departs for South Africa [Video]Indian U-19 cricket team departs for South Africa

Indian U-19 cricket team departs for South Africa

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:15Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Ben Stokes' father Ged out of intensive care in South Africa

England all-rounder Ben Stokes' father is out of intensive care in Johannesburg after being admitted before the first Test against South Africa.
BBC Sport

Ben Stokes: I'd swap 'unbelievable' 2019 for a 'happy and healthy' father

England's star player missed England's training ahead of the first Test against South Africa to be with his father while he was in intensive care
Independent Also reported by •Daily StarNews24

Tweets about this

Jujujanet23

Janet Fitzpatrick RT @bbctms: England’s tour of South Africa so far. 11 players & 6 backroom staff struck down by illness. Father of Ben Stokes admitted to… 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.