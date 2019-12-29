Ben Stokes’ father Ged out of intensive care following serious health concerns as England all-rounder thanks Cricket South Africa for support
Sunday, 29 December 2019 () England all-rounder Ben Stokes’ father has left intensive care after his critical condition was stabilised in Johannesburg. Ged, 64, was admitted to hospital two days before Christmas with a ‘serious illness’. Stokes missed training with England on Christmas Eve to be by his bedside, before featuring in the Boxing Day Test against South Africa, which […]
Britain recognized Olivia Newton-John as a dame in England in the New Year’s honors list. Newton-John is known for the 1978 musical “Grease” where she sang “You’re the One that I Want.” According to Reuters, the New Year’s honors have been awarded since Queen Victoria’s reign in the...