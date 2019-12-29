Global  

Tyson Fury explains why he split with former trainer Ben Davison ahead of rematch with Deontay Wilder

talkSPORT Sunday, 29 December 2019 ()
Tyson Fury says he split with former trainer Ben Davison because his routine had gone ‘stale’. The ‘Gyspy King’ dramatically axed the most important member of his team earlier this month, just ten weeks before his rematch with Deontay Wilder on February 22. In his place, Fury has teamed up with SugarHill Steward, nephew of […]
News video: Tyson Fury announces Deontay Wilder rematch date

Tyson Fury announces Deontay Wilder rematch date 00:44

 Tyson Fury has announced his rematch with Deontay Wilder will take place in Las Vegas on February 22. The pair's first fight in December 2018 ended in a controversial draw, with Fury outboxing WBC heavyweight champion Wilder despite suffering two knockdowns.

