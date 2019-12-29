Global  

Centurion Test: Rabada shines in SA's 107-run win over England

Sunday, 29 December 2019
Centurion, Dec 29 (IANS) Despite a safe and steady start, England succumbed to some lethal bowling attack by Kagiso Rabada (4/103) and Anrich Nortje (3/56) in their second innings as they suffered a 107-run defeat against South Africa in the first match of the Test series at the SuperSport Park here on Sunday.
