Centurion Test: Rabada shines in SA's 107-run win over England

Sunday, 29 December 2019 ( 8 minutes ago )

Centurion, Dec 29 (IANS) Despite a safe and steady start, England succumbed to some lethal bowling attack by Kagiso Rabada (4/103) and Anrich Nortje (3/56) in their second innings as they suffered a 107-run defeat against South Africa in the first match of the Test series at the SuperSport Park here on Sunday. 👓 View full article

