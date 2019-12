Sunday, 29 December 2019 ( 3 hours ago )

Quinton Jackson was knocked out by Fedor Emelianenko at Bellator 237 on Saturday night, and MMA fans were dismayed by what they saw from ‘Rampage’. The former UFC light-heavyweight champion was making his professional debut at heavyweight, but looked sluggish and decidedly out of shape. The two legends faced off in a heavyweight headliner at […] 👓 View full article