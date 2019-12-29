Global  

West Ham to rewind time and turn to David Moyes, Stuart Pearce again

Team Talk Sunday, 29 December 2019 ()
Details are emerging of the David Moyes-led coaching team set to be assembled at West Ham following the sacking of Manuel Pellegrini.

News video: ‘Moyes perfect fit for West Ham’

'Moyes perfect fit for West Ham'

 Former player John Moncur believes David Moyes is the perfect fit to guide West Ham United away from any Premier League relegation fears.

Manuel Pellegrini: How West Ham faith dwindled - and could David Moyes return?

BBC Sport's Simon Stone looks at where it wrong for Manuel Pellegrini at West Ham and who the Hammers could turn to now.
BBC Sport

David Moyes back at West Ham within 24 hours on two-and-a-half year deal

David Moyes back at West Ham within 24 hours on two-and-a-half year dealEXCLUSIVE: West Ham co-owner David Sullivan will reappoint David Moyes as manager today following Manuel Pellegrini's sacking as he knows the club, and Stuart...
Daily Star Also reported by •BBC NewstalkSPORT

