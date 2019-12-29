Global  

Andy Murray to miss ATP Cup and Australian Open with injury

The Sport Review Sunday, 29 December 2019 ()
Andy Murray’s hopes of returning to play at the Australian Open 12 months after what appeared to be his last appearance in Melbourne have been dashed after he was forced pull out of his first Major singles draw since his tearful exit from Australia a year ago. In a statement reported on the Australian Open’s […]

The post Andy Murray to miss ATP Cup and Australian Open with injury appeared first on The Sport Review.
News video: Murray to miss Australian Open due to injury

Murray to miss Australian Open due to injury 00:50

 Andy Murray pulls out of next month's Australian Open due to pelvic injury

