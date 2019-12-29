Global  

Haaland signs for Dortmund: The teenage striker´s biggest achievements to date

SoccerNews.com Sunday, 29 December 2019 ()
All eyes will be on Erling Haaland when the Bundesliga season resumes after Borussia Dortmund won the race to sign the much-coveted 19-year-old from Salzburg. Dortmund confirmed the capture of Haaland on Sunday, having beaten off competition from a host of leading European teams. We take a look at the Norwegian’s most notable achievements to […]

The post Haaland signs for Dortmund: The teenage striker´s biggest achievements to date appeared first on Soccer News.
Dortmund sign striker Haaland from Salzburg

Dortmund sign striker Haaland from SalzburgDORTMUND – Borussia Dortmund have signed promising young striker Erling Haaland from Austrian side Red Bull Salzburg on a four-and-a-half year deal, the...
WorldNews Also reported by •Sify

Juventus planning three signings

Juventus are developing their new strategy of signing young, talented players from across Europe, which they hope will ensure their continued presence at the top...
SoccerNews.com

