Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Sean Payton breaks down what he saw from Antonio Brown and Saints’ plans for him

FOX Sports Sunday, 29 December 2019 ()
Sean Payton breaks down what he saw from Antonio Brown and Saints’ plans for himNew Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton joined the FOX NFL Kickoff crew to explain what he saw in Antonio Brown's workout for the Saints and what will go into the team's decision-making process on whether or not to sign the star wideout.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: WXXVDT2 - Published < > Embed
News video: Antonio Brown works out for Saints

Antonio Brown works out for Saints

 “AB” is in the Big Easy looking for work. The New Orleans Saints are working out free-agent wideout Antonio Brown today.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Saints work out Antonio Brown, five other receivers [Video]Saints work out Antonio Brown, five other receivers

It looks as though the New Orleans Saints aren’t signing Wide Receiver Antonio Brown, at least not now.

Credit: WXXVPublished

New Orleans Saints to Hold Workout for Antonio Brown [Video]New Orleans Saints to Hold Workout for Antonio Brown

New Orleans Saints to Hold Workout for Antonio Brown. On Dec. 27, Brown posted a photo of a New Orleans Saints workout waiver with the caption, “back in business.” . The post has since been..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:04Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Sean Payton speaks out over Antonio Brown signing after Saints training session

Sean Payton speaks out over Antonio Brown signing after Saints training sessionAntonio Brown is on the lookout for a new franchise after being released by the New England Patriots and trained with the New Orleans Saints recently
Daily Star

Payton: Saints doing due diligence on receiver Antonio Brown

METAIRIE, La. (AP) — Saints coach Sean Payton says the club has no immediate plans to sign Antonio Brown after including him in a workout with six free-agent...
Seattle Times


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.