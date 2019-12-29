FOX NFL Kickoff crew pick their most dangerous duos in the NFL playoffs Sunday, 29 December 2019 ( 1 week ago )

Charissa Thompson, Dave Wannstedt, Tony Gonzalez, Michael Vick, and Colin Cowherd decide which NFL team has the most impressive duo heading into the playoffs. Charissa Thompson, Dave Wannstedt, Tony Gonzalez, Michael Vick, and Colin Cowherd decide which NFL team has the most impressive duo heading into the playoffs. 👓 View full article

