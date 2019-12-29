Global  

Serena named AP Female Athlete of Decade

Reuters Sunday, 29 December 2019 ()
Tennis superstar Serena Williams was named Female Athlete of the Decade by The Associated Press, as voted on by AP member sports editors and beat writers.
Serena named AP Female Athlete of the Decade

Serena Williams was selected as AP Female Athlete of the Decade on Saturday, finishing ahead of second-place Simone Biles and third-place Katie Ledecky in...
ESPN

Serena Williams aces AP Female Athlete of the Decade honors

Serena Williams dominated the decade, on the court and in conversation. There were, to begin with, the dozen Grand Slam single titles — no other woman had more...
Seattle Times


