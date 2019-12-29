Rashid Khan flaunts 'camel' bat during BBL innings Sunday, 29 December 2019 ( 1 hour ago )

Melbourne, Dec 29 (IANS) Afghanistan star Rashid Khan on Sunday flaunted a new bat design at the ongoing edition of the Big Bash League. Playing for the Adelaide Strikers against defending champions Melbourne Renegades, Rashid was seen holding a bat that had a depression on its back, giving it the look of a camel's back. 👓 View full article

